Evelyn "Dee Dee" Stoops, mother of Mark and Mike, passes away

Evelyn "Dee Dee" Stoops, mother of current University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops, has died, according to a social media post by her son, Mike, who is also on staff as UK's inside linebackers coach.

"She was a faithful Catholic, a spiritual leader and a joyful Irish lady. She was also, the best cheerleader and motivator," Mike Stoops posted on X.

"She was the heart of our family and a constant inspiration to all of us. We are blessed with a multitude of wonderful memories and so appreciative to all of you keeping all of us - my brothers, sisters and their families in your thoughts and prayers."

"Dee Dee" attended a UK football game in 2022, when her sons' Wildcats faced off against their hometown team, the Youngstown State Penguins. Mark Stoops was honored pregame for becoming the program's all-time leader in coaching wins, and his defense delivered a Stoops-approved shutout, 31-0.

UK Football Coach Mark Stoops & Family (2022)

"I really appreciate that and the administration doing that acknowledgment and having my mother there and my brother, Bob, and all my sisters, my brothers, you know, everybody," Stoops said after the win. "It was really nice. And my boys. So it was fun... Great, great weekend. Great day."

Stoops had imagined that moment before the season, telling local media he was hopeful his mom would be able to attend the celebration.

Will Levis with Dee Stoops

“I do honestly just personally think about my mother, because I want her to be there,” Stoops said at the time.

“For her to have two sons that have the all-time wins at Power Five programs, with Bob at Oklahoma, myself at Kentucky, that's really the only focus I have, is on my mother to be able to be there and share in that moment.”

UK Football Coach Mark Stoops & DeeDee Stoops. UK defeats Youngstown State 31-0

The Kentucky football account also honored Dee in a post Wednesday, saying "our thoughts and prayers are with the Stoops family."

"My family's hearts are especially heavy today," Mike's post also read, adding she's "been reunited with her Lord and Savior and my dad, Ron Stoops Sr.," who died in 1988.