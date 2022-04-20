Exclusive: Oscar Tshiebwe says he's 'very excited' to return to the Wildcats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Oscar Tshiebwe is going to finish off his college career with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Tshiebwe released a video after his announcement that said "I'm back, let's get to work."

In an exclusive interview with BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer, Tshiebwe said he's "very excited" to return to UK for his senior year.

"I'm very excited for everything that's coming up," said Tshiebwe, Kentucky's first-ever unanimous Player of the Year. "We're going to be great, I believe."

Tshiebwe said he wanted to return to work on his game and play another year for the BBN.

Tshiebwe on 'tough decision' to return to the Cats

Tshiebwe says his decision included the Big Blue Nation and that there's a sense of relief after deciding to stick with the Cats.

Tshiebwe talks 'sense of relief' after making decision

