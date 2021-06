LEXINGTON, Ky — TJ Collett sits down with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis to discuss his UK baseball career, the phone call that changed his plans, how his family's personal heartbreak led him to the Jessie Rees Foundation, and how he's going out on his own terms.

UPDATE: As of Friday, June 18, Collett has officially won the Senior CLASS Award. For more on the honor, click here.