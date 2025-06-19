Watch Now
FaceTime Fun at Kentucky Baseball Camp: Asa meets Devin Burkes

One young Wildcat fan had his day made by his favorite coach, Nick Mingione and his favorite player, Devin Burkes
Nick Mingione and fan, Asa, facetime his favorite Wildcat
BBN Tonight
"I love Coach Minge because he coaches the Cats!"

That's what Asa, a 3-year-old who'd traveled (along with his mom and older brother) more than two hours for this week's Kentucky baseball camp, told BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis Wednesday afternoon. A few minutes later, he'd have a new reason to love head coach Nick Mingione.

"Do you want to see Devin? I think Devin wants to talk to you," Mingione told an eager Asa in the concourse of Kentucky Proud Park.

Devin would be Devin Burkes, who was equally-eager to talk wtih Asa. Mingione quickly got his former catcher on the phone, so Asa could meet his favorite Wildcat.

Watch their conversation here, as well as Asa's "Elly speed!" he models after Reds shortstop, Elly de la Cruz.

