FaceTime Fun at Kentucky Baseball Camp: Asa meets Devin Burkes

FaceTime fun with Coach Mingione

"I love Coach Minge because he coaches the Cats!"

That's what Asa, a 3-year-old who'd traveled (along with his mom and older brother) more than two hours for this week's Kentucky baseball camp, told BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis Wednesday afternoon. A few minutes later, he'd have a new reason to love head coach Nick Mingione.

"Do you want to see Devin? I think Devin wants to talk to you," Mingione told an eager Asa in the concourse of Kentucky Proud Park.

Devin would be Devin Burkes, who was equally-eager to talk wtih Asa. Mingione quickly got his former catcher on the phone, so Asa could meet his favorite Wildcat.

Watch their conversation here, as well as Asa's "Elly speed!" he models after Reds shortstop, Elly de la Cruz.

FaceTime fun with Coach Mingione

BBN Tonight

For more stories like this one and the latest on all of your favorite Wildcats, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.