First 3 editions of 2024 “Player Series” posters available at KY football season opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fans attending Saturday’s Kentucky football season opener will have the opportunity to pick up the first three editions of the 2024 “Player Series” posters.

The free posters will be available at Chevy Park, previously known as the Big Blue Zone, outside gate four. Limited quantities will be available.

The area opens three hours prior to kickoff, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to increase their chances of getting the poster of their choice.

For this weekend’s matchup, Kentucky’s quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers each have a poster. Other posters in the nine-part series will be available at Kentucky’s week four game against Ohio, and the Nov. 16 game against Murray State.