First, but not finished: UK Women's Varsity Swimming through the years

Anne Berry and Letitia Hollingsworth-Gray come from different backgrounds, but ultimately, they landed on the same path: varsity swimmers at the University of Kentucky.

That title didn't come lightly; both women were among the first to join the team once the program was elevated from its club-team status.

UK Athletics

It was the mid-'80s, and the program wasn’t what it is now.

Both women remember the fight for pool time and their own warm-ups. They remember being looked down upon by the other, more-established swimmers from around the SEC. They even described themselves as a "rag tag group."

UK Athletics

But it was the camaraderie, the competition, and most of all, the opportunity, granted following the passing of Title IX, they remember the most.

Although they were two of the first women to earn varsity swimming status, neither of them are finished with the program, even decades later. Both Berry and Hollingsworth-Gray are involved with the Wildcats and the swimming community to this day. See how they're continuing to pave a path for the next generation.

UK Athletics

Maggie Davis has the story, for BBN Tonight and LEX 18 News.