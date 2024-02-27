First to a Hundred! Cats' Roll Tide (2-26-24)

Kentucky Basketball defeated Alabama on Saturday 117-95 in an impressive offensive showing. We have a full recap of the game, and Eli Gehn talked one-on-one with a player of the game, Justin Edwards, after his career-high 28 points. Plus, athletes from Track and Field and Rifle brought home conference championships over the weekend.

