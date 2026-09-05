Fly the W, Hold the Ketchup: We "catch up" with Georgia Watson

WATCH: Watson heads to Wrigley

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Maggie Davis goes "South of Wrigley" to chat with Georiga Watson, the Chicago native and lifelong Cubs fan, ahead of Kentucky volleyball's trip to the Windy City.

She shares some of her best Chicago tips ahead of the weekend's trip, as the Wildcats prepare to play the first volleyball game inside a Major League Baseball stadium in the sport's history. No. 3 Kentucky will face No. 13 Penn State this Sunday, Sept. 6, in Wrigley Field. First serve is set for 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. local time, and will be broadcast on Fox.

This story was shot and edited by BBN Tonight specialty photographer, Nick Lazaroff.

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