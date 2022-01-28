Forever a Wildcat: the Joe B. Hall story, with Jack Givens, Kenny Walker and Reggie Warford

Joe B. Hall is credited for the job he did keeping the University of Kentucky's basketball program the preeminent program in the sport after Adolph Rupp's career came to an end. Of course, winning the 1978 NCAA Championship and coaching in two additional Final Fours had a lot to do with that, but Coach Hall accomplished more than that throughout his storied career - and life - in Lexington.

He also played a significant role in integrating Black student athletes and assistant coaches into the program and continued his work in the community long after his 13 successful years on the court.

Coach Hall also revived the rivalry with Louisville, and Midnight Madness - now known as Big Blue Madness - began under his watch. He was also key in the creation of the original Wildcat Lodge, and a bronze statue of Coach Hall now sits outside of the current building.

This episode is the story of Joe B. Hall, as told by some of his favorite players.

Thank you to Jack Givens, Kenny Walker and Reggie Warford for their time and their willingness to share their stories and celebrate the life of their former coach with us.