CONGRATS, Isaiah! — Former Cat Isaiah Jackson is an Indiana Pacer.

Jackson was taken by the Washington Wizards with the 22nd pick in the draft. Moments later it was reported that he will be traded to the Pacers for Aaron Holiday and the 31st draft pick.

Wizards will receive No. 31 -- along with Aaron Holiday -- from Indiana too, sources said. https://t.co/C1133bFQB2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

Jackson averaged 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game while at UK.