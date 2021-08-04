Former Cats make NBA Summer League Rosters

LEX18 — NBA Summer League is underway and several Cats are getting a chance to impress NBA teams. Summer League is used by NBA to either get extra time on the court for their young up and coming players, that's why you see guys like Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley on the list. Teams use the period to evaluate players that they have an interest in that for whatever reason had not been drafted or stuck on an NBA roster. So this is a huge opportunity for Nate Sestina, Reid Travis and Olivier Sarr. And you often see new draft picks get their first taste of what the NBA will be like, BJ Boston getting playing time for the Clippers.

WLEX-TV Former Cats Make NBA Summer League

It's also a great opportunity for players like Kevin Knox and Mychal Mulder to show they belong on their current rosters. Isaiah Jackson, drafted 22nd overall in last month's draft, is not listed on the Pacers roster, but rosters are always subject to change. You can watch the MGM Resorts Summer League taking place in Las Vegas starting August 8th through the 17th on the ESPN family of networks and NBATV.