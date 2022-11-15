Former Kentucky Wildcat Isaac Humphries reveals he is gay

(LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky Wildcat Isaac Humphries has announced publicly that he is gay.

Humphries, who currently plays for Melbourne United in Australia, made the announcement in front of his teammates in a video posted on Tuesday.

"A few years ago, I fell into a very dark place, a very lonely place," said Humphries in the video. "I couldn't be who I am and, I attempted to take my life. The main reason behind me becoming so low and being in that point is because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

Manchester United says Humphries becomes the only openly gay player in a top-tier men's basketball league in the world. He also makes history by becoming the first-ever Australian male basketball player, and the first player in the National Basketball League (NBL) to be openly gay.

"How do I be a basketball player and how do I join a new team when I've finally come to terms with this about myself and I don't want to hide who I am anymore," Humphries said. "I decided that if I'm going to join a team that I'm going to come out publicly and just make sure people know that you can live and you don't have to hide just because you're an athlete."

Melbourne United’s CEO Nick Truelson said the organization is "so proud" of him for sharing his truth.

"Today is an incredible step in Isaac’s journey, and we as a club are wholeheartedly supportive of him. Not only as a member of our club, but as a person," Truelson said. "This is a momentous occasion for him personally, but also for male sport on a global scale."

Melbourne United Head Coach Dean Vickerman says he admires Humphries for the courage he displayed.

“We love Isaac here at the club," Vickerman said. "For him to feel comfortable to be his true self here is great, and we couldn’t be more proud of him."

A two-year player for the Wildcats, Humphries was a part of two Southeastern Conference championships and helped the Cats to the Elite Eight during his sophomore season in 2016-17. He spent his first season professionally with the Sydney Kings where he averaged 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting nearly 60 percent from the field. He was subsequently named the NBL Rookie of the Year. He played for the Erie BayHawks in 2018-19 before finishing the season with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.