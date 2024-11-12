Former UK baseball infielder Emilien Pitre named to All-Canadian Collegiate Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to UK Athletics, former UK baseball infielder Emilien Pitre was named to the Canadian Baseball Network's First-Team All-Canadian team.

Pitre is from the Montreal area, according to a release, and was named the top second Canadian second baseman.

UK Athletics notes that Pitre helped lead the Wildcats to their first College World Series in school history in 2024 and a Southeastern Conference Championship.

Further, he was a Third-Team All-American by a pair of publications, was a member of the All-SEC Defensive Team, and was an Academic All-American.