Former UK football player Dicky Lyons Sr. named 2024 Southeastern Conference Legend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky football player Dicky Lyons Sr. has been named a 2024 Southeastern Conference Legend.

According to UK Athletics, Lyons Sr. was one of the greatest punt and kickoff return players in SEC history and a versatile athlete who played other positions, such as running back, receiver, and defensive back, from 1966 to 1968.

He was named first-team All-SEC as a junior and senior and earned second-team all-league honors as a sophomore.

UK Athletics notes that Lyons was the first player in SEC history with 1,000 yards rushing, 1,000 yards in punt returns and 1,000 yards in kickoff returns.

Lyons was selected in the fourth round of the 1969 NFL/AFL Draft and went on to play for the New Orleans Saints. He also played for the Canadian Football League and the World Football League.

According to UK Athletics, he was named to Kentucky's All-Time Team, and his jersey has been retired.

His son, Dicky Lyons Jr., also played for the UK from 2004 to 2008 as a wide receiver.