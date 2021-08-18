Former UK QB Terry Wilson named starter at New Mexico for 2021 season!

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (LEX 18) — New Mexico has named their starting quarterback for the 2021 season and it's a familiar face for Big Blue Nation.

Former Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson won the starting job for the Lobos in his final year of eligibility.

According to Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel, Wilson won the coaching staff with his leadership and experience. New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales had this to say about Wilson once he committed to the Lobos:

"He is a three-year starter in the SEC and won 68 percent of his games there,” Gonzales said.

“He is a true dual-threat quarterback who should fit very well into what we are trying to do offensively. He was a two-time captain at Kentucky and he earned his degree as well, so he will bring a level of maturity and leadership to our team.”

Wilson entered the transfer portal in January, two days after leading the Wildcats to a 23-21 Gator Bowl victory over NC State.

A three-year starter while at Kentucky, Wilson had a 17-8 record and is the only wildcat in school history with at least 3,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards. His completion percentage of .649 (338 of 520) in the third-highest in Kentucky history and he is one of two quarterbacks in school history to record wins at both Florida and Tennessee.

We wish Terry nothing but success at his new school and will never forget what he did as a Wildcat.