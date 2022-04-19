Former WBB basketball great at UK, Lisa Collins, dies at 59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Kentucky women's basketball player Lisa Collins has died.

Collins led Laurel County to three consecutive girls' sweet 16 titles from 1977 to 1979. She's regarded as one of the best high school basketball players in our state's history.

Condolences to the family, friends & teammates of Lisa Collins, letter winner from 1981-84.



Lisa helped UK to a four-year record of 87-32, the 1982 SEC Tournament championship and two trips to the NCAA Tournament. A team captain as a senior, she scored 952 points at UK.



RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sRaWTTKmqR — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) April 18, 2022

"Lisa was a terrific person, player and supporter of our program," said UK women's current head coach Kyra Elzy. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time."