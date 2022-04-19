Watch
Former WBB basketball great at UK, Lisa Collins, dies at 59

UK Athletics
Posted at 3:02 PM, Apr 19, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Kentucky women's basketball player Lisa Collins has died.

Collins led Laurel County to three consecutive girls' sweet 16 titles from 1977 to 1979. She's regarded as one of the best high school basketball players in our state's history.

"Lisa was a terrific person, player and supporter of our program," said UK women's current head coach Kyra Elzy. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time."

