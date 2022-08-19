Watch Now
Former Wildcat Tyrese Maxey hosting a basketball camp at Joe Craft Center

Posted at 6:24 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 18:24:26-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Former Wildcat and now Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey makes a return to Lexington!

Since leaving UK in 2020, he's continued to level up his game and he's not keeping the secrets of improvement to himself.

He shares what he's learned in his first few years in the NBA and how he plans to share that at a basketball camp this weekend!

If you or someone you know is interested in going to Maxey's camp in Lexington this Saturday, visit tyresemaxey.com to sign up.

The camp is open to girls and boys, ages 7 to 12. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and camp runs from 9 'til 12 p.m. at the Joe Craft Center on campus, and it's free, thanks to the Tyrese Maxey Foundation.

