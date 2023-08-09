Freshman OT Austin Ramsey Joins Kentucky Football

[LEX 18] — Freshman signee Austin Ramsey has made it to campus. His arrival completes the 2023 class, with all 18 members now in Lexington. Ramsey from Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, PA, is listed at 6'4 and 335 lbs on the roster but doesn't have a number yet.

He's a three-star recruit by all the major recruiting services with ESPN having him highest as the No. 46 offensive tackle in the country, Rivals ranked him as the No. 73 offensive tackle. His high school coach Rick Prete said, “If one thing stands out to me, it’s his brute strength and the punch he has”

If Ramsey plays tackle at Kentucky, his late addition will be welcomed after RS Freshman Nik Hall was injured. Coach Stoops said at media day Hall will likely take a medical redshirt this season.