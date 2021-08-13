Freshman WR Dekel Crowdus suffers injury in practice Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. — According to Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated, Kentucky freshman wide receiver Dekel Crowdus suffered an injury at practice Thursday. Crowdus is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, several outlets report.

The University of Kentucky have not released any official information about this incident.

Crowdus was expected to see playing time in the wideout rotation in his first season as a Wildcat. A local speedster from Frederick Douglass High School, Crowdus was ranked as a four-star prospect on 247sports.com, the No. 3 prospect in Kentucky, No. 51 receiver and No. 300 overall player nationally in the 2021 class prior to his commitment to the blue and white.

As more details develop, we will update this story. Kentucky already have three different players that have gone down with season ending injuries this offseason: WR Clevan Thomas, LB D’Eryk Jackson, and TE Keaton Upshaw.