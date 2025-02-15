Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Full BBN Gameday Episode (2-15-25)

BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
BBN Gameday
BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
Posted
and last updated

The No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats are in Austin, TX preparing for their first battle against the Longhorns in SEC play. The one and only Jack "Goose" Givens stops by to break down the Wildcats and what they need to do to come out with a win.

We recap this week's happenings including the Women's #Play4Kay game.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18