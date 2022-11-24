Full Episode: BBN Tonight 11-23-22

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are live in the BBN Tonight studio to recap Kentucky's 40-point win over North Florida. Hear from John Calipari and see which player earned the "Most Impactful Player" belt. Plus, it's rivalry week! There are 12 Wildcats from the city of Louisville, all gearing up to play their hometown team. Hear from one of them - JJ Weaver!

Then, we talk to Will Levis ahead of the Governor's Cup.

Maggie also sat down with each member of this year's men's basketball team to find out who's the best - and worst! - cook on the team this year.

BBN Tonight

We'll be back with you again each weeknight this week, as well as Saturday morning at 9 a.m. for BBN Gameday!