FULL INTERVIEW: Reagan Rutherford one-on-one

Ahead of Kentucky Volleyball's match with 6th ranked Wisconsin, BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer talks one-on-one with junior opposite Reagan Rutherford.

Rutherford was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week, Monday afternoon.

This is Rutherford's first SEC weekly honor of her career after averaging 5.00 kills per set as Kentucky ran the table to win the 2022 Hilton Omaha Bluejay Invitational hosted by Creighton University.

Rutherford logged a career-high 25 kills in UK’s 3-1 win over Creighton on Saturday morning and hit .473 for the weekend with 11, 25, and 14 kills in the three matches.

FREE Shuttles

For Friday's match against Wisconsin, shuttles will be available for fans! Shuttles to Memorial Coliseum will run from 4 p.m. ET – 9 p.m. ET.

The shuttle service will run non-stop from Administration Ave., across from the Cornerstone Parking Garage (Parking Structure #5) to the Euclid Ave. entrance of Memorial Coliseum beginning at 4 p.m. ET and running through 9 p.m. ET. This will allow fans to more easily access Memorial Coliseum with parking options around the arena expected to run out earlier than usual due to ticket demand.

The shuttles will be free of cost to all fans and signage will be located throughout the area inside the Cornerstone Garage (Parking Structure #5) for pick-up and drop-off locations.

These patron shuttles will also run for Kentucky’s matches vs. Louisville on Sept. 14 (6 p.m. ET – 11 p.m. ET) and vs. Nebraska on Sept. 18 (1 p.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET).

Time Change

Fans should be advised that the Kentucky vs. Wisconsin match has moved up an hour to a 6 p.m. ET start from its originally-scheduled time of 7 p.m. ET so that ESPNU can televise the match to a national audience. Eric Frede (pxp) and Holly McPeak (color) will call the match for the Worldwide Leader.

Full Weekend Schedule – Memorial Coliseum

Friday, Sept. 9

3 p.m. ET – Campbell vs. Indiana State (ESPN+)

6 p.m. ET - #6 Wisconsin at #14 Kentucky (ESPNU)

Saturday, Sept. 10

2 p.m. ET – Campbell vs. #6 Wisconsin (ESPN+)

4 p.m. ET – Indiana State vs. #14 Kentucky (SEC Network+)

More shuttle information here: UK Athletics

