FULL INTERVIEW: Robyn Benton

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 20:00:30-05

Some call her Primetime, and head women's basketball coach Kyra Elzy calls her showtime - whichever name you call her, she's earned it!

Super senior guard Robyn Benton is coming off a career-high 39-point game that helped boost the Cats to their first SEC win of the season over Florida.

Anna Tarullo sits down with the 100th point-getter.

