GAME CANCELLED: UK vs. NKU Baseball agree to cancel mid-week battle

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Kentucky Baseball announces the cancellation of Tuesday night's match against Northern Kentucky University.

Originally slated to start at 6:30 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park, the event is now canceled after mutual agreement.

"Our team faced multiple extended delays over the weekend, extensive travel days and challenging rest and recovery periods. We play a critically important conference series beginning Thursday that demands putting our student-athletes in the best position possible for success."

TICKET INFORMATION

Fans who purchased single game tickets may contact the UK Ticket Office to exchange their ticket(s) for another regular season 2026 home game, based on availability. This offer is not available on the day of the game. Fans must exchange in advance if they wish.

Ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season. Updated information regarding this game will be sent out as soon as it is available and posted on UKAthletics.com. We appreciate the continued support, flexibility and understanding of our ticket holders.

LEX 18

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