Game Day Changes to Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky Athletics Director and Champions Blue CEO J Batt says several changes are coming to Kroger Field ahead of Saturday's home football game after fans voiced concerns during the Wildcats' season opener. As well as the positive feedback, including the new fan-friendly pricing at concessions around the stadium. Batt says there will be clearer promotion of that this weekend.

Speaking with LEX 18's Jeff Piecoro, Batt outlined improvements aimed at enhancing the game-day experience, including expanded access to free water, updates to the stadium's sound system and a new parking strategy designed to help fans enter and exit the venue more efficiently.

We've got your Caturday all planned out 🔵⚪️@UKFootball pic.twitter.com/xEQ9Mx2fxZ — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) September 10, 2026

Batt said the athletic department has purchased additional Water Monster stations to ensure water will be available throughout Kroger Field this weekend.

The athletics department is also addressing issues with the stadium's speaker system that were raised by fans. Batt said a short-term solution is being implemented immediately, while long-term improvements are also being planned to provide a better audio experience throughout the venue.

Traffic flow has also been a focus following feedback from fans. Batt said a new parking and traffic management plan will be rolled out Saturday with the goal of speeding up entry and exit times around Kroger Field.

In addition to the game-day updates, Batt announced the BBN United winner of the custom game-designed bottle of Elijah Craig Bourbon.

Kentucky returns to Kroger Field on Saturday, where fans will get their first look at the changes implemented following feedback from the season opener.

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