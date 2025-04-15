Georgia Amoore drafted sixth overall by the Washington Mystics

The pick is in! Kentucky women’s basketball standout Georgia Amoore was selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The Mystics had three of the top six picks, selecting Notre Dame's Sonia Citron with the third pick and USC's Kiki Iriafen with the fourth. The team is set for a roster overhaul in 2025 after finishing the 2024 season with a 14-26 record.

Georgia Amoore is heading to Washington D.C. as the No. 6 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by @StateFarm! pic.twitter.com/cAIGqJr2Cp — WNBA (@WNBA) April 15, 2025

In one season at Kentucky, Amoore averaged 19.6 points per game, 42.3 field-goal percentage, 6.9 assists per game, 2.2 assist-turnover ratio, and 1.0 steals per game. The graduate guard also averaged 2.4 three-point field goals per game. She becomes the 8th Wildcat drafted to the WNBA and the first since Rhyne Howard in 2022.

