Georgia Amoore named National Player of Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After averaging 29.5 points and 8.5 assists per game in a pair of wins over ranked opponents, Kentucky women's basketball senior guard Georgia Amoore has been named the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week.

Amoore led the Wildcats in scoring and assists in wins over two AP Top-25 opponents last week, taking down No. 22 Alabama, 65-56, at home Thursday, before knocking off No. 13 Oklahoma, 95-85, on the road Sunday.

In those games, she averaged 55.3 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from the deep, while connecting on 4.5 three-point shots per game.

Georgia Amoore goes off in No. 12 @KentuckyWBB 95-86 road win over No. 13 Oklahoma, dropping a new career-high 43 points. The Cats move to 19-2 on the season and 8-1 in SEC play. https://t.co/VIYC8yIiTl — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) February 3, 2025

Against the Sooners, Amoore tied the school record and had a career high for most points scored in a single game with 43, joining Rhyne Howard (2020) and Jennifer O’Neill (2013).

Her previous season high was 27 points and her previous career high was 39 points.

She became just the fifth player in Division I this season to score as many as 43 points, and the second in the SEC. She also became the first player in program history – and the only player in the league since at least 2002-03 – to have at least 43 points and eight assists in a single game.

Before that, she eclipsed 800 career assists in a win over No. 22 Alabama. She remains the only active player in Division I – men or women – to have at least 2,000 career points and at least 800 career assists.

Georgia Amoore 43 points pic.twitter.com/GXtJApEOsH — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) February 2, 2025

The Wildcat currently leads the nation in assists per game (7.5) through 21 games in 2024-25.

In doing so, she has helped lead her team – built from the ground up - to a 19-2 overall record and an 8-1 mark in the Southeastern Conference.

She also has led them to a 4-1 mark against AP Top 25 opponents.

Absolute poetry in motion 😮‍💨



Every bucket from Georgia Amoore's 43-point game for @KentuckyWBB‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZsAOjne5dV — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 2, 2025

If the season ended today, her 7.5 assists per game would break a more than four-decade-old school record, which was set by Pam Browning on 7.14 assists per game in 1982-83. Also, she currently has 157 assists on the season, needing just 53 more to break, too, the more than four-decade-old school record, also set by Browning on 209 assists in 1981-82.

In fact, no player has entered even the top 10 of either of those lists since Amber Smith in 2009-10.

Playing in a new conference, her production has abounded against the best teams in the nation.

Through nine SEC games, she is averaging 23.0 points per game, 7.8 assists per game and 2.3 rebounds per game, while also adding nine steals and one block.

Combining her 207 points and 71 assists in those nine league games, she accounts for more than 50.0 percent of production in conference contests.

The Wildcat has drained 54 three-point field goals this season, while logging three games with at least seven so far in 2024-25. She became the lone player in program history to have three games with at least seven makes from the arc in a single season.

Amoore has scored in double digits in 20 games this season, while she has scored at least 20 points in 11 games this season.

In nine games, she has recorded at least three makes from the arc, and in 20 games, she has dished out at least seven assists. She has put together two double-doubles on the year in points and assists.

GEORGIA AMOORE. That's it. That's the tweet. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) February 2, 2025

The point guard is hauling in awards this season, including the following:

(As of Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. ET)



Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Feb. 3, 2025)

Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Top 10 Finalist

NCAA March Madness Starting Lineup of the Week (Jan. 8, 2025)



John R. Wooden Award® Midseason Top 25 Watch List



Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week (Jan. 7 2025)



SEC Player of the Week (Jan. 7, 2025)



Wade Trophy Watch List



John R. Wooden Award® Preseason Top 50 Watch List



Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Watch List



Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List



All-SEC First Team by Media



All-SEC First Team by Coaches



Seventh-most votes in the preseason AP All-America Poll



