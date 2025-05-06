Georgia Beats Kentucky, Eliminates Cats in SEC Tournament First Round

ATHENS, Ga. — The SEC Tournament ended quickly for the Kentucky softball program, as Georgia run ruled the Wildcats in the opening round, 8-0 in five innings. The No. 12 seeded Bulldogs were playing for a home crowd in Athens, while the No. 13 Wildcats couldn't get across the plate.

With the first-round loss, Kentucky's overall record now sits at 29-25.

The 2025 NCAA Softball Selection Show will be this Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Kentucky currently sports an RPI of 33 and has five quadrant-one wins to its name, along with 13 top-50 wins on its resume.

Georgia scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to secure the run-rule win over the Wildcats.

Kentucky registered three hits in the game, including freshman Allie Blum, who led the game off with a single through the left side. Hallie Mitchell notched a base knock through the left side and Emory Donaldson had a single in the second inning that touched the right field line.

The Wildcats had two runners on with no outs in the top of the fifth inning with a chance to extend the game, but couldn’t scratch across a run.

Sarah Haendiges pitched 3.1 innings, allowing only three runs on a half dozen hits, as she commanded the circle for the Wildcats before things got out of hand later in the game.

Key Play:

Ella Emmert had a terrific run-saving play in the bottom of the third inning, as she nailed a runner at the plate on a throw from Peyton Plotts for the second out of the inning for UK.

Key Player:

Kentucky’s key player was Emory Donaldson, who went 1-for-2 at the dish with one of UK’s three hits on the afternoon.

Super Stat:

16. Kentucky will be looking for its 16th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance on Sunday night during the NCAA Softball Selection Show.

Run Recap:

Georgia notched a pair of runs on a two-RBI double and an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to take the early lead. UGA 3, UK 0

The Bulldogs scored five times in the fourth inning with three coming on RBI singles, and two coming on a critical Kentucky error that allowed the run rule to be enforced. FINAL – Georgia 8, Kentucky 0

