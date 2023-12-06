Georgia transfer QB Brock Vandagriff picks Kentucky

[LEX18] — Former 5-star high school recruit, Georgia transfer quarterback Brock Vandagriff has committed to Kentucky with two years of eligibility remaining. Vandagriff was a top 20 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle and the 4th rated quarterback, according to 247Sports.

Vandagriff backed up Carson Beck this season for the Dawgs and saw action in 7 games this season. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Against Kentucky, he was 5 of 7 while leading a late touchdown touchdown drive.

Vandargriff will be joining a quarterback room that will look totally different from this season with Devin Leary, Destin Wade, and Kaiya Sheron all moving on after the season.