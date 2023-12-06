Georgia transfer QB Brock Vandagriff picks Kentucky

[LEX18] — Former 5-star high school recruit, Georgia transfer quarterback Brock Vandagriff has committed to Kentucky with two years of eligibility remaining. Vandagriff was a top 20 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle and the 4th rated quarterback, according to 247Sports.
Ready to get to work. #GoBigBlue #BBN pic.twitter.com/bGnUCtaCPe— Brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) December 6, 2023
Vandagriff backed up Carson Beck this season for the Dawgs and saw action in 7 games this season. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Against Kentucky, he was 5 of 7 while leading a late touchdown touchdown drive.
Vandargriff will be joining a quarterback room that will look totally different from this season with Devin Leary, Destin Wade, and Kaiya Sheron all moving on after the season.