Going Dancing! UK MBB the 3-Seed in the Midwest Region

Kentucky Men's Basketball is going dancing! They will be the 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest region, taking on 14-seed Troy. This is the first trip since 2017 to the NCAA Tournament for Troy, they defeated Arkansas State 94-81 to claim the Sun Belt title.

The Trojans went 0-3 this season versus power conference opponents, losing to Arkansas, Oregon and Houston.

THE CATS ARE DANCING 💃🕺



Kentucky gets a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region, where the Cats will begin their run vs. No. 14 seed Troy in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/miMUwcKSM0 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 16, 2025

Here's a look at the full region:

If Kentucky were to advance, they'll meet 6-seed Illinois, or play in game winner between Texas and Xavier in the round of 32. The regional rounds are being held in Indianapolis.