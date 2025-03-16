Watch Now
Going Dancing! UK MBB the 3-Seed in the Midwest Region

Will play Troy in Milwaukee
GmMbmW6aEAE_Lsj.jpg
Maggie Davis
Kentucky Men's Basketball is going dancing! They will be the 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest region, taking on 14-seed Troy. This is the first trip since 2017 to the NCAA Tournament for Troy, they defeated Arkansas State 94-81 to claim the Sun Belt title.

The Trojans went 0-3 this season versus power conference opponents, losing to Arkansas, Oregon and Houston.

Here's a look at the full region:

kentucky_region_2025_social (1).png

If Kentucky were to advance, they'll meet 6-seed Illinois, or play in game winner between Texas and Xavier in the round of 32. The regional rounds are being held in Indianapolis.

