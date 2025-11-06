Going the Distance with Kentucky swimmer, Carson Hick

WATCH: Carson Hick is going the distance

The UK men's and women's swimming and diving teams return to the pool Thursday afternoon for Kentucky's annual rivalry meet against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Cats will make that short drive down 1-64, then dive head first into Ralph Wright Nataorium with a chance to knock off a perennial power.

The Louisville men's program finished last season ranked 11th in the nation, but Kentucky's men's team has had a stellar off-season, complete with adding one Wildcat to the USA National team for only the second time in program history.

Carson Hick is one of 67 Americans selected for the team - one of only 39 who are still collegiate athletes. That distinction separates Hick as he approaches his junior season.

"This is my third year here and I've never felt as energized and motivated as I do this year," Hick told BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis ahead of the season opener.

That new burst of energy is interesting, as Hick's clearly been elevating since the moment he stepped on campus.

His freshman season, it was a spot on the All-SEC Freshman team, as well as an Olympic Trials cut.

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Carson Hick. 2024 Swim and dive Olympic trials photoshoot.

"I think I'd just turned 19."

The following season, Hick represented Team USA at the World University Games in Germany, where he touched sixth in the 1500 meter freestyle. He placed fourth in the same event at the U.S. Toyota Nationals.

Despite adding more and more national and international experience to his resume, Hick continues to focus on his collegiate races, as well. That same season, he set new program records in the 500, the 1,000 and in the mile.

This year, he'll continue to put the Cats first, swimming long and grueling distances in order to help his team go the distance.

Photo by Ethan Rand | UK Athletics Drew Johnson. Max Berg. Justin Peresse. Carson Hick. Kentucky vs Tennessee Dual Meet 2024-25.

"It feels so much different than anything I've ever experienced. I have so much faith in this group of guys that we can do something cool," Hick said. "I'm super excited this year."

Watch Hick's entire conversation with Davis here:

Story shot and edited by BBN Tonight photographer, Nick Lazaroff.

Kentucky faces off against Louisville for dual-meet action this Thursday at 4 p.m.

The UK swim team will stay on the road the rest of this calendar year with the Ohio State Invite set for mid-November and a dual meet at Tennessee scheduled for December 11.

The Cats return home to the Lancaster Aquatic Center to host Notre Dame on January 9th and Missouri on January 10.

A tri-meet against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M will send the Cats to Nashville on January 16, and Kentucky will host senior day against Cincinnati on January 30.

This year's SEC Championships will be hosted by the Tennessee Volunteers from Monday, Feb. 16 through Saturday, February 21. The men's and women's NCAA Championship meets will begin in March.

For more on Kentucky swimming and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.