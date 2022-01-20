Gov. Beshear proclaims Thursday, January 20 as 'Joe B. Hall Day' in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has proclaimed Thursday, January 20 as "Joe B. Hall Day" in Kentucky.

The former UK men's basketball coach died last week. He was 93.

In the proclamation, the governor states that Coach Hall "carved out his own legacy as one of the most beloved coaches in University of Kentucky history."

Hall was the head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky from 1972 to 1985. He led the Wildcats to three Final Fours in 1975, 1978, and 1984 winning the fifth title in program history in 1978. He was named National Coach of the Year in 1978 and was the SEC Coach of the Year following four different seasons.