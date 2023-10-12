Watch Now
Halfway Point: Devin Leary One-on-One

Posted at 8:02 PM, Oct 11, 2023
It's the halfway point for Kentucky Football, Maggie Davis goes one-on-one with quarterback Devin Leary to talk about how the offense can respond this weekend. Mark Stoops clarified his comments on NIL, and Ellen Calipari was in studio to talk about the John Calipari Women's Clinic.

