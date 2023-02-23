Heart Health Episode, with Kenneth Horsey and Tionna Herron

February is American Heart Month, meaning there's no better time than the present to educate yourself on the importance of your cardiovascular health. For two current University of Kentucky student athletes, that hits much closer to home.

UK football senior offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey and UK women's basketball freshman center Tionna Herron have both dealt with serious heart issues, that caused each of them to undergo open heart surgery in the months leading up to their freshman seasons.

Our Maggie Davis sat down with both of them to hear more about the adversity they've overcome and how they're using their experiences to help others.

"It's not just the bad things that happen to us. It's how we respond. It's who we're able to affect. It's who we're able to inspire" - @Work_Horse68



So thankful for the chance to help tell these stories. More tonight on our show & on https://t.co/VKucvrVeI8 pic.twitter.com/EBfKAvfUgt — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) February 22, 2023

For Horsey, it's been years since his surgery. For Herron, only months. Although they're at different spots in their recovery timelines, both Wildcats have made conscious efforts to get involved with the heart health community in the Bluegrass.

Maggie went to Danville, KY with Herron as she spoke publicly for the first time since her surgery. Then, we have a behind-the-scenes look at Horsey's recent "heart healthy cooking class," including how small changes can make a big difference.

We also have more information on how you can get certified in CPR and first aid, and we have a quick how-to video on how you can perform hands-only CPR. It takes less than a minute to learn how you could save a life.

Thank you to Horsey and Herron for allowing us to share their stories; thank you to UK sports information directors Susan Lax and Cami Moore, as well as everyone with the American Heart Association who helped make this show possible.