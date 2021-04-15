Help Ryan Finck be the LLS Man of the Year

LEX18 — UK Football grad assistant and childhood leukemia survivor Ryan Finck is helping save lives by fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and he needs the BBN to help him become the Man of the Year.

He sat down with our Eli Gehn to tell his story of overcoming the childhood cancer when he was just four years old. Now, Ryan and the LLS need your help to raise money to help find a cure. You can read Ryan's story as told by his mother, Michele, and donate to his cause at the link below.

READ RYAN'S STORY AND DONATE HERE