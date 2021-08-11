Honoring Cullan Brown

LEX18 —Mineral Mound State Park golf course has changed its name to The Cullan at Mineral Mound in honor of Cullan brown, the Lyon county native and Kentucky golfer who tragically passed away after a battle with osteosarcoma at the age of 20.
