"Hoops and Heels" women's event announced with UK men's basketball

Popes announce 2024 women's event (10-23-24)

Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope, along with his wife Lee Anne, have announced their inaugural Hoops and Heels Women’s Event, presented by Hourglass Aesthetics. The event, open to women of every age, will take place this season on Nov. 1 inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center from 6-8 p.m. ET.

Registration is now open, and the cost of the event will be $41. The event is designed for women with all levels of basketball knowledge and experience, and it will offer an exclusive, inside look at the Kentucky men’s basketball program.

During registration, participants will be able to watch the team practice. Additional notes and details about the event will be provided in your confirmation email upon registration.

Autograph basketballs will be available for purchase during the registration process. Balls will be priced at $50.

Registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Participants should enter the loading dock of Rupp Arena off Manchester Street for check-in. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable attire (athletic shoes) and participate in activities and presentations at their own risk.

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics Mark and Lee Anne Pope.

Once you have completed the registration process, you will receive a confirmation email with an itinerary. You will receive reminder emails with additional details of the event.

Any event-related questions can be answered by calling into the men’s basketball camp line at 859.257.9457 or 859.257.1916. Refunds will be processed on a case-by-case basis.

Please contact the UK men’s basketball office with any refund requests by emailing ukmbbcamps@uky.edu.

Hoops and Heels Women's Event - presented by Hourglass Aesthetics - is almost here mark your calendars for a fun night in @Rupp_Arena.



📰🔗 - https://t.co/JbimByI8Qn pic.twitter.com/er3CpIqxT5 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 23, 2024

UK opens the regular season inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 against Wright State.

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight with Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis weeknights at 7:30 on your official UK station, LEX 18.