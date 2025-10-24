HOT START: #9 Kentucky beats #1 Purdue, 78-65 in Exhibition

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Welcome back, basketball.

The Wildcats opened their 50th season inside Rupp Arena with a bang Friday night, as No. 9 Kentucky defeated No. 1 Purdue, 78-65 in a preseason contest. The Cats have now won 34-straight exhibitions, including all three under second-year coach, Mark Pope.

Freshman Jasper Johnson led the way for the home team with 15 points, but the story of the box score is the variety. Ten of the 11 Wildcats who checked in scored, with five of them hitting at least one 3-point basket. Trent Noah and Otega Oweh joined Johnson in double figures with ten points apiece.

Aberdeen played 29 minutes in the game; no other Wildcat played more than 23.

While Jaland Lowe did not play due to a preseason shoulder injury, all three guards who spent time at the point Friday night - Aberdeen, Johnson and Chandler - finished with three assists apiece.

Purdue's preseason All-America first-teamers, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith, finished with 19 and 11 points, respectively.

Pope tapped Denzel Aberdeen, Otega Oweh, Trent Noah, Mo Dioubate and Brandon Garrison as the starters. Collin Chandler was first off the bench, but ninth to score.

Delayed, not denied.

Chandler's first basket of the young season may have come more than eight minutes into the second half, but it earned him two of the more-memorable points of the night. The 6'5" sophomore took off from one foot for a one-handed slam that gave Kentucky a double-digit lead, 56-45.

Collin Chandler’s first points of the season come like THIS pic.twitter.com/BXC6dQrHYK — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) October 24, 2025

Purdue came charging back after the break, as the Boilermakers got within three points.

The Cats clawed back, with an especially-impressive second half by the team's freshmen. Moreno finished with eight points on 4-5 shooting, with his only miss coming beyond-the-arc. The Kentuckian added four rebounds and an assist in the win.

As a team, Kentucky shot 49 percent from the field, 31 percent from deep and 69 percent from the free-throw line.

BBN Tonight

The Cats will return to Rupp Arena next Thursday, Oct. 30 to host Georgetown in their second and final exhibition of the season.

Kentucky's first official test of the year is set for Tuesday, Nov. 4 against Nicholls.

