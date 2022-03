How About Lance?!? 3-11-22

Seemingly every March, Kentucky basketball finds an unlikely hero. Under John Calipari in the past, that's included Darius Miller, Dominique Hawkins, Josh Harrellson, Derek Willis... You get the picture.

As for this year: How about Lance?

LEX 18's Maggie Davis sat down with Lance Ware (and Davion Mintz) for more on how those three words have changed Ware's individual perspective and the entire team's outlook (and ceiling) as the Cats gear up for post-season basketball.