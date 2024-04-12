Watch Now
HOW TO WATCH: Mark Pope introductory presser

Posted at 7:07 PM, Apr 12, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mark Pope era of Kentucky Men's Basketball officially begins Sunday, April 14 inside Rupp Arena.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Admission is free and first-come, first-serve. Fans can enter via the main entrance of Rupp off High Street.

Limited parking is available on High Street and is also on a first-come, first-served basis for free admission.

The Voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach will moderate the press conference. Programming will begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, limited concession options will be open for this event. Rupp Arena remains a cashless entity.

The event will be live-streamed on UKathletics.com and on UKathletics social media accounts.

