Hudson, O'Brien earn SEC Weekly Honors following Impressive Weekend

Two Wildcats have another reason to celebrate after an undefeated weekend on the court.

Kentucky volleyball's senior outside Eva Hudson and freshman setter Kassie O'Brien have both earned weekly honors by the Southeastern Conference, with Hudson claiming the offensive player of the week nod and O'Brien earning setter of the week recognition.

The league's other weekly awards went to Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (defensive player of the week/Texas A&M) and Lindsey Mangelson (freshman of the week/Mississippi State).

No. 2 Kentucky handled business against Vanderbilt in a sweep Friday evening, before going on the road to upset then-No. 2 Texas on its home court. The Wildcats handed the Longhorns their first defeat via sweep at home since 2013.

Hudson hit .478 on the week with two double-figure kill matches, including 20 kills in three sets at Texas, marking her fifth 20+ kill match of the season.

The senior, who joined the Wildcats this off-season as a transfer from Purdue, averaged 5.67 kills and 3.67 digs per set in the 2-0 week, thanks to double-doubles in both matches. Her .520 hitting percentage Friday night vs. Vandy was a season high.

The Ft. Wayne, Indiana native is now averaging 4.62 kills per set in SEC play this season and has double-figure kills in every league match of the season thus far.

Freshman setter Kassie O’Brien averaged 13.33 assists per set this week in three-set sweeps of Vanderbilt and No. 2 Texas. O’Brien dished out 37 assists Friday as Kentucky hit .354 as a team in the match and added an SEC-high three kills.

On Sunday afternoon against Texas, O’Brien steered Kentucky to a .353 hitting percentage on 43 assists. She now has recorded 40-plus assists in seven of the last eight matches.

She also recorded 11 digs in the fifth double-double performance of her rookie season, including in three of Kentucky's last four matches. O’Brien had a match-high six blocks Friday night vs. Vanderbilt, which set a new SEC career high for the freshman.

Kentucky returns to the court Thursday evening at 7 p.m., when the Cats will face the Missouri Tigers in Columbia. The match will be broadcast live on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

The squad's next home match comes this Sunday, with a rivalry game against No. 19 Tennessee set for a 5 p.m. start on ESPN. Fans are encouraged to wear blue.

The squad's next home match comes this Sunday, with a rivalry game against No. 19 Tennessee set for a 5 p.m. start on ESPN. Fans are encouraged to wear blue.