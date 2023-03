Jacob Toppin: The balance of expectations

Jacob Toppin has spent the better part of this season trying to get right, not only for this time of the year but for his own well-being. Coming in with lofty expectations fueled by off-season hype, his late-blooming brother, and his Bahamas performance.

Toppin shares a clear message, life is about more than meeting or exceeding expectations. Life is also about balance and having the strength to ask for help when needed.