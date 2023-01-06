Jacquez Jones and Jeremy Flax: College Graduates

LEX 18 — Graduation is an important milestone in anyone's life. Walking across that stage and officially earning your diploma is a remarkable feeling, no matter who you are or where you're from.

But for Kentucky football players, Jacquez Jones and Jeremy Flax, their journeys to get to that stage add an extra layer to graduation day. Both are among the first in their families to earn Bachelor's degrees, and neither started his playing or academic career at the University of Kentucky.

Maggie Davis has more, for BBN Tonight.