Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Jacquez Jones and Jeremy Flax: College Graduates

Jones and Flax are two of the 15 UK football players who earned degrees in December
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 10:36:39-05

LEX 18 — Graduation is an important milestone in anyone's life. Walking across that stage and officially earning your diploma is a remarkable feeling, no matter who you are or where you're from.

But for Kentucky football players, Jacquez Jones and Jeremy Flax, their journeys to get to that stage add an extra layer to graduation day. Both are among the first in their families to earn Bachelor's degrees, and neither started his playing or academic career at the University of Kentucky.

Maggie Davis has more, for BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community