Jaida Roper's basketball camp features incredible UK lineup

Posted at 1:30 PM, Jul 14, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky — Former Kentucky women's basketball player Jaida Roper is hosting a basketball academy, called "The Art of the Hu$tle," in Lexington this summer. It's available for girls only, ages 6 through 18, and will run from August 2nd through the 4th, 2021.

The camp will also feature former UK men's basketball players Bam Adebayo and Ashton Hagans as guest speakers. Current Kentucky women's basketball star Rhyne Howard, former wildcats Makayla Epps and LaShae Halsel and former Georgetown basketball player Eljay Cowherd will also be in attendance to help with workout and skills instruction.

The three-day academy will be composed of organized workout stations designed to strengthen fundamentals like ball handling, shooting and finishing. The players will be "drafted" by a participating coach to compete for a championship and showcase their skills. Participants will also hear from the guest speakers as well as the coaches to gain perspective on the different pathways to success.

Roper says more information will be available soon. For now, go to Tinyurl.com/theartofhustle to register.

