James Madison Transfer Justin McBride Commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team has a new name confirmed for the 2026-27 roster: Justin McBride. The rising senior is listed at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds and entered the transfer portal this off-season following one year at James Madison.

Under current NCAA eligibility rules, McBride would have one year of eligibility remaining. However, if the NCAA adopts the proposed "five years to play five seasons" model, he may be granted an additional year.

McBride earned third team All-Sun Belt third team honors last season, after starting in 30 of JMU's 31 games and averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per night. He scored in double figures 22 times, including ten outings of 20 points or more and two games with at least 30. His career-best performance came against Norfolk, when McBride had 33 points on 12-21 shooting from the field (3-7 from deep; 6-7 from the free throw line) to help his Dukes earn a one-point win, 68-67.

On the season, McBride shot 49.4 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond-the-arc, where he attempted an average of three triples per game. He also averaged a career-best 78.2 percent from the free throw line, as well as 1.5 assists, 0.6 blocks, 0.4 steals and 1.8 turnovers per game.

The year prior, McBride started in three of his 34 games at Nevada, averaging 7.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Wolfpack. He shot 52.1 percent from the floor that season, while connecting on 14 of his 58 three-point attempts (24.1 percent).

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Justin McBride portraits during his recruiting visit.

McBride began his collegiate career at Oklahoma State in 2023, when he was teammates with former Cat, Brandon Garrison. McBride appeared in 24 games that season for the Cowboys, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game.

As a high school player, McBride earned a four-star rating from Rivals and 247Sports, ranking 79th and 127th in their respective ratings. Originally from Plano, Texas, he spent a portion of his high school career playing for Oak Hill Academy, a prep school in Virginia.

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