Jasper Johnson Earns Spot on USA Basketball U19 National Team

LEX 18 — Jasper Johnson, an incoming freshman on the Kentucky men’s basketball team, has earned a spot on the USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team. The team is slated to compete at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, which will run June 28 – July 6 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Johnson is one of 12 players picked to the team, which was assembled following this week’s training camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The group will be coached by University of Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, assisted by Grant McCasland of Texas Tech and Micah Shrewsberry of Notre Dame.

The roster includes Johnson, Mikel Brown Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Holt, Daniel Jacobsen, JJ Mandaquit, Morez Johnson Jr., Nik Khamenia, Brandon McCoy Jr., Koa Peat, Jordan Smith Jr. and Tyran Stokes.

Introducing the 2025 USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team!



🇺🇸 #USABMU19 pic.twitter.com/UaYPX4nvZ0 — USABJNT (@usabjnt) June 20, 2025

The United States is in Group D for the tournament alongside Australia, France and Cameroon. The inaugural event was held in 1979 and, until 2007, was held every four years. Since 2007, the tournament is held biannually. The U.S. has won the gold medal eight times, most recently in 2021. This year’s tournament will be the 17th staging of the event all time.

Johnson earned a gold medal at 2024 FIBA U19 AmeriCup last summer and was also a part of the USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit Team earlier this spring that defeated the World Select team, 124-114, in overtime.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard began his high school career at Woodford County High School in Versailles, Kentucky, where he helped lead the Yellowjackets to the semifinals of the KHSAA Sweet 16 in 2023, while also playing quarterback on the football team.

Congratulations, @BruhJasperJ, on being selected for the @usabasketball U19 National Team!



The team is slated to compete at the 2025 @FIBA U19 Men's World Cup, which will run June 28 – July 6 in Lausanne, Switzerland.



📰🔗 https://t.co/83v71OZ2YH pic.twitter.com/IubigTx5dg — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 20, 2025

Johnson finished his high school career with Overtime Elite, where he averaged 20.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists for Real Wild Energy as a senior.

He also played for Team Thad on the EYBL AAU circuit and was a standout at Peach Jam in the summer of 2024, averaging 19.8 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across five games.

