Jen Hoover named Kentucky women’s basketball assistant coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky women’s basketball program has hired Jen Hoover as its new assistant coach.

Hoover comes to Lexington after serving 10 years as the women’s basketball head coach at Wake Forest, where she became the all-time winningest head coach in program history. In her tenure at Wake Forest, which spanned from 2012-22, Hoover led the Demon Deacons to four postseason appearances, including an NCAA Tournament berth in 2020-21.

“I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to join this elite-level program at the University of Kentucky,” said Hoover. “From the moment Coach Elzy and I began conversations about this position, I could feel the passion and energy she has for her players, and I could see her vision for the program, which is to win championships both on and off the court. The Kentucky women’s basketball program has proven to be one of the best in the country and I am looking forward to being a part of this special family.”

