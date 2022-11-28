John Settle out as Kentucky RB's coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — John Settle is out as Kentucky Football's running backs coach after just two seasons with the program.

Settle had previously been with Wisconsin from 2015-2021 before coming to Lexington. Settle coached the running backs, and held the title of Co-Special Teams Coordinator, a much-maligned unit this season.

Kentucky rushed for 1,443 yards this season and only averaged 3.3 yards per attempt, despite having the school's second all-time leading rusher in Chris Rodriguez. It was the first time since 2015 that the Wildcats failed to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season and the worst season-long effort of the Mark Stoops era in Lexington.

The job is posted here and requires days, evenings, and weekends as well as the ability to lift at least 25 lbs. Duties include assisting the Head Coach in the administration of a Division I Football program. Duties include but are not limited to the following: coaching, recruiting, football camps, academic and personnel support, and all necessary administrative work as assigned by Head Coach. Must adhere to all UK, SEC & NCAA rules and regulations.