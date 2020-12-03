John Wall traded to Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook

(LEX 18) — Former Kentucky point guard John Wall has been traded from the Washington Wizards to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook, per NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Wall headlined John Calipari's first recruiting class at UK in 2009-10, where he helped lead the Wildcats to the Elite 8. After one season, Wall declared for the NBA Draft and the Wizards drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Wall will be reunited with fellow former Wildcat Demarcus Cousins, who was also a part of Calipari's first recruiting class. The Rockets officially signed Cousins on Monday. Cousins tweeted the following shortly after Wall was traded.

😏 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) December 3, 2020

During his lone season in a Wildcat uniform, Wall led UK in scoring (16.6 points per game) and assists (6.5 assists per game) while leading the Wildcats to a 35-3 record which included both an SEC regular season and an SEC tournament title.