Jordan Wright available to play for UK Football this Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jordan Wright will suit up for the Wildcats this Saturday, according to the UK football program and first reported by LEX 18 Sports Director Keith Farmer.

"We are pleased to report that Jordan Wright is available for games and competition immediately," a UK spokesperson told Farmer.

BREAKING from @UKFootball :

We are pleased to report that Jordan Wright is available for games and competition immediately. pic.twitter.com/tW10qY8z3Q — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) September 8, 2022

Kentucky is set to play Florida on the road in Gainesville this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Wright did not play in Kentucky's opening game against Miami (OH), and he was not initially listed on UK's week two depth chart. Instead, the program listed fellow outside linebackers JJ Weaver and Keaten Wade.

BBN Tonight

Wright has totaled 106 tackles in his career, to go along with two defensive touchdowns, four forced fumbles, 10 pass deflections, 7.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

The super senior elected to return for a sixth year in 2022, taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling to grant an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wright was placed on the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List during the off-season.

Wright was also named one of Kentucky's seven team captains to start the season.

For more on the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18 News. Catch up on exclusive interviews and full episodes anytime on BBNTonight.com